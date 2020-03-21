Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $30.28 Million Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 281,667 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.10% of Electronic Arts worth $30,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Electronic Arts by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,268,443 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,426,490,000 after purchasing an additional 264,185 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,726,772 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,153,235,000 after acquiring an additional 813,201 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,172,666 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $341,093,000 after acquiring an additional 953,739 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,775,024 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $190,832,000 after acquiring an additional 27,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,551,975 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $166,852,000 after acquiring an additional 40,281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total value of $523,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,480,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.94, for a total transaction of $53,970.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,139.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,036 shares of company stock valued at $8,145,994. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

EA opened at $86.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.69 and a 12 month high of $114.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.21. The stock has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.03.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 52.52% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on EA. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 20th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price (up previously from $113.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.96.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

