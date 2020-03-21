Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $31.34 Million Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 453,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,094 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.13% of Kellogg worth $31,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Kellogg by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,725,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Kellogg by 733.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,279,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,321,000 after buying an additional 1,125,723 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Kellogg by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,963,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,212,000 after buying an additional 725,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,850,000. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total transaction of $6,933,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven A. Cahillane bought 16,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,098,197.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,303,411.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $26,201,000. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on K shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Kellogg in a report on Sunday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.63.

NYSE K opened at $55.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.24. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $51.34 and a 52-week high of $71.05.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kellogg will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 57.87%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

