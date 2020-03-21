Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $33.18 Million Position in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 378,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,913 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.23% of CarMax worth $33,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in CarMax by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 33,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CarMax by 148.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,570,000 after purchasing an additional 92,557 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in CarMax by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,905 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. grew its position in CarMax by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 6,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in CarMax by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 477,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,867,000 after purchasing an additional 58,588 shares during the period.

Get CarMax alerts:

KMX has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CarMax from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on CarMax from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on CarMax in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.35.

In other news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 29,550 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total transaction of $2,862,508.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,096,933.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $44.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.94. CarMax, Inc has a 1-year low of $37.59 and a 1-year high of $103.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.10.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 24.53%. CarMax’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

Featured Article: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.