Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $37.07 Million Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 762,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,563 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.14% of FirstEnergy worth $37,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,639,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,926,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,041 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,704,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,492,229,000 after acquiring an additional 620,424 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,268,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $499,039,000 after acquiring an additional 665,200 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,537,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $269,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,710,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,926,000 after acquiring an additional 353,774 shares in the last quarter. 83.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy stock opened at $34.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.72 and a 200-day moving average of $47.88. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $32.91 and a 1 year high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.42.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on FirstEnergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.78.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.