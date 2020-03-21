Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $39.42 Million Holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 46.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 232,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,035 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.17% of MCCORMICK & CO /SH worth $39,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,969,000. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 2.4% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 69,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,844,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 65,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,225,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 5.1% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,810,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,485,000 after buying an additional 85,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

MKC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America downgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.67.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $124.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.22. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 12 month low of $119.20 and a 12 month high of $174.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.50.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

