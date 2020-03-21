Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,001,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,003 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.37% of AGNC Investment worth $35,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 738,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,289,000 after buying an additional 222,443 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,284,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,012,000 after buying an additional 828,696 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,277,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 122,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $9.83 on Friday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $19.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.33.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 54.47% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a mar 19 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a yield of 16.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

AGNC has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush lowered shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Nomura upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.84.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

