Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,159 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.10% of Sempra Energy worth $41,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Sempra Energy news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 1,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $246,081.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,635.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 8,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total value of $1,284,350.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,946,719.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRE opened at $99.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $88.13 and a one year high of $161.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.96 and a 200 day moving average of $146.51.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Sempra Energy’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 61.65%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sempra Energy from $171.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Sempra Energy from $176.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Cfra raised Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Sempra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.67.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

