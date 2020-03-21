Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 18,408 Shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,408 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.13% of WEC Energy Group worth $38,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 76.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WEC shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.91.

In other news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $901,788.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,022.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 33,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $3,478,487.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,455,972.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

WEC stock opened at $74.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.33. WEC Energy Group Inc has a one year low of $72.08 and a one year high of $109.53. The stock has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.16.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

