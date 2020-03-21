Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 4,248 Shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.48% of ABIOMED worth $36,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABMD. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in ABIOMED by 287.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,833,000 after acquiring an additional 22,940 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ABIOMED by 36.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in ABIOMED by 6.7% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ABIOMED by 4.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,981,238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $352,442,000 after acquiring an additional 93,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ABIOMED in the third quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $130.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.34. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.01 and a 52 week high of $348.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.60.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.42. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 29.14%. The company had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded ABIOMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut ABIOMED from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on ABIOMED in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.00.

About ABIOMED

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

