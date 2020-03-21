Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 793,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,623 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $36,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,970 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 81,678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,746,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,755 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $39.61 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.55 and a 12-month high of $59.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $46.33 billion, a PE ratio of 132.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.70.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $983,917.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,354,280.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total transaction of $3,855,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 902,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,376,961. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 242,922 shares of company stock valued at $12,930,668. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.92.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

Featured Story: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.