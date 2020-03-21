Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 78.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 422,460 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,320 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.58% of Teladoc Health worth $35,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TDOC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Lewis Levy sold 2,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $170,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $141.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.52, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Teladoc Health Inc has a 1 year low of $48.57 and a 1 year high of $158.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.21.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $156.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 17.87%. On average, analysts forecast that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

TDOC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Teladoc Health from $87.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Teladoc Health to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Teladoc Health from $111.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.22.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

