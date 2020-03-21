Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Stock Position in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,388 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.34% of Kilroy Realty worth $30,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,352,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,349,000 after purchasing an additional 87,642 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 19,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 157,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,289,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KRC opened at $51.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.25. Kilroy Realty Corp has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $88.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.89.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.30. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 23.34%. The firm had revenue of $220.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Corp will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

KRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lowered Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

