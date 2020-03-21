Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 168,334 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 38.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 267,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 168,334 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.23% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $35,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 26,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MAA shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Scotiabank raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Mizuho cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.58.

MAA opened at $87.50 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a twelve month low of $85.45 and a twelve month high of $148.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.45.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.33). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 21.50%. The firm had revenue of $416.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.07%.

In other news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $37,533.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,926,879.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $33,832.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,789,906.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,252 shares of company stock valued at $165,245 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

