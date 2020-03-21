Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 271,153 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 41.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 389,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 271,153 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.10% of Equity Residential worth $31,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Equity Residential by 2,363.6% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Equity Residential by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Equity Residential by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Equity Residential by 147.2% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Equity Residential from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. BTIG Research upgraded Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.29.

NYSE EQR opened at $55.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $54.62 and a 1-year high of $89.55.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $683.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.87 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 65.04%.

In other news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 14,579 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $1,241,985.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 3,294 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total value of $266,978.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,505 shares of company stock valued at $4,194,427. Company insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

