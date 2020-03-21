Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 3,280 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 235,633 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 3,280 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.09% of FedEx worth $35,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in FedEx by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 45,987 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $6,953,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Watchman Group Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $2,310,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in FedEx by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,479 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,513 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. 73.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

In other news, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total value of $2,080,416.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 201,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,214,014.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $111.06 per share, with a total value of $555,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $111.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.29. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $88.69 and a 12 month high of $199.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.90, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.57.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41. FedEx had a positive return on equity of 17.05% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.75%.

FDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of FedEx to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. FedEx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.72.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.