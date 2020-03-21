Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 55,118 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 986,279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 55,118 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.11% of Occidental Petroleum worth $40,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,894,992 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $78,093,000 after buying an additional 184,146 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $1,310,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $417,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 104,785 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 131,825 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after buying an additional 59,713 shares in the last quarter. 78.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Oscar K. Brown bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.44 per share, with a total value of $137,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 150,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,135,482.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Klesse bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.81 per share, with a total value of $236,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 149,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,762,087.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 28,758 shares of company stock valued at $497,151 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

OXY opened at $10.23 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $68.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.50 and a 200-day moving average of $39.56.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.21). Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 30.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 217.93%.

OXY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Edward Jones raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.79.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

