Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 68,960 Shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,348 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 68,960 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Motorola Solutions worth $36,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 283.3% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 161 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 652.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 235.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 285 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.19.

In related news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 2,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total value of $506,817.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $189,036.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,088 shares of company stock valued at $28,987,460 in the last 90 days. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MSI opened at $136.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $173.67 and a 200 day moving average of $168.99. The company has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.52. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $132.79 and a 1-year high of $187.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 136.86% and a net margin of 11.02%. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 34.41%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

