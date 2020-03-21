Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 7,338 Shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,338 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.32% of Everest Re Group worth $36,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RE. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Everest Re Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

RE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $302.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $283.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.22.

In other Everest Re Group news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $240.45 per share, for a total transaction of $360,675.00. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE RE opened at $194.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $170.50 and a 12-month high of $294.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $259.78 and its 200-day moving average is $263.85.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.56. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($5.89) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 24.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.