Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 75,164 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 433,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 75,164 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.13% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $40,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,704,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $350,017,000 after buying an additional 11,287 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 678.6% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,204,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $208,257,000 after buying an additional 1,921,162 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,910,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $180,465,000 after buying an additional 35,700 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,527,718 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $144,339,000 after buying an additional 50,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,258,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $118,886,000 after buying an additional 635,602 shares in the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LYB opened at $42.00 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a fifty-two week low of $33.71 and a fifty-two week high of $98.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.98 and a 200-day moving average of $85.35.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.66%.

LYB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.47.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

Featured Story: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.