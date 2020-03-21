Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 84,709 Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 811,266 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 84,709 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $40,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 791.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

BK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.45.

BK opened at $29.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.29 and a 200-day moving average of $45.85. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 52 week low of $26.40 and a 52 week high of $53.60.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

