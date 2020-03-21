Mixin (XIN) Price Tops $189.67 on Top Exchanges

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 21st. In the last week, Mixin has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar. Mixin has a total market cap of $93.10 million and approximately $4.59 million worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mixin token can now be purchased for $189.67 or 0.03024461 BTC on major exchanges including BigONE and FCoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003882 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000017 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Mixin Token Profile

XIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 490,849 tokens. Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mixin’s official website is mixin.one.

Mixin Token Trading

Mixin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mixin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mixin using one of the exchanges listed above.

