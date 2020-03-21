MixMarvel (MIX) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.93 Million

MixMarvel (CURRENCY:MIX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. During the last week, MixMarvel has traded 18.8% lower against the dollar. One MixMarvel token can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax, Gate.io, Bithumb Global and Bithumb. MixMarvel has a total market cap of $2.93 million and approximately $209,485.00 worth of MixMarvel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00053392 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000612 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.91 or 0.04365638 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00068909 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00038279 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006142 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015593 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00011568 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003677 BTC.

MixMarvel Token Profile

MIX is a token. It launched on April 1st, 2019. MixMarvel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,986,068,094 tokens. The Reddit community for MixMarvel is /r/MIXMARVEL. The official message board for MixMarvel is medium.com/@MIXMARVELGAME. MixMarvel’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MixMarvel is www.mixmarvel.com.

MixMarvel Token Trading

MixMarvel can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global, Bithumb, Hotbit, BitMax and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MixMarvel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MixMarvel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MixMarvel using one of the exchanges listed above.

