MOAC Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.89 Million (MOAC)

MOAC (CURRENCY:MOAC) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. MOAC has a total market capitalization of $9.89 million and approximately $122,085.00 worth of MOAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MOAC coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00002552 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $50.98, $51.55, $13.77 and $33.94. In the last seven days, MOAC has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MOAC alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007952 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001399 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About MOAC

MOAC uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. MOAC’s total supply is 151,205,864 coins and its circulating supply is 62,463,334 coins. The Reddit community for MOAC is /r/MOAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MOAC’s official website is moac.io. MOAC’s official Twitter account is @moac_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MOAC is medium.com/@moac_io.

Buying and Selling MOAC

MOAC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.50, $51.55, $33.94, $5.60, $24.43, $32.15, $18.94, $50.98, $10.39, $24.68, $20.33 and $13.77. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MOAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MOAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MOAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MOAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.