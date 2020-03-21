Moeda Loyalty Points Market Capitalization Reaches $6.13 Million (MDA)

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. During the last seven days, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar. Moeda Loyalty Points has a market capitalization of $6.13 million and $199,029.00 worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moeda Loyalty Points token can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00004963 BTC on major exchanges including LBank, CoinBene, Binance and Gate.io.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015705 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $168.43 or 0.02675352 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00193435 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00040595 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00036193 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000181 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Moeda Loyalty Points

Moeda Loyalty Points’ genesis date was July 17th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 tokens. The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moeda Loyalty Points is moeda.in. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Moeda Loyalty Points Token Trading

Moeda Loyalty Points can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, CoinBene, OKEx, Binance and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moeda Loyalty Points should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moeda Loyalty Points using one of the exchanges listed above.

