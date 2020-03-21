Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Holdings Trimmed by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,753 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.05% of Mohawk Industries worth $5,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,352,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,163,000 after purchasing an additional 32,312 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $415,733,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,851,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,792,000 after acquiring an additional 39,921 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,034,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,523,000 after acquiring an additional 131,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 4,119.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 905,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,195,000 after acquiring an additional 883,736 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Filip Balcaen acquired 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $109.37 per share, with a total value of $5,687,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,770.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MHK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mohawk Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Cfra cut their price target on Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Mohawk Industries from $158.00 to $149.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mohawk Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.67.

Shares of NYSE MHK traded down $7.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.66. 1,745,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,169,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.86. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.23 and a fifty-two week high of $156.60.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

