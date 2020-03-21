Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 203.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,685 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.14% of Mohawk Industries worth $13,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,352,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,163,000 after acquiring an additional 32,312 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $415,733,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,851,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,792,000 after purchasing an additional 39,921 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,034,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,523,000 after purchasing an additional 131,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 4,119.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 905,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,195,000 after purchasing an additional 883,736 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MHK. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $158.00 to $149.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

In other Mohawk Industries news, Director Filip Balcaen bought 52,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $109.37 per share, for a total transaction of $5,687,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,770.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $58.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.27. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.23 and a 12-month high of $156.60.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

