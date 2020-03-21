Moin (MOIN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $42,846.99

Moin (CURRENCY:MOIN) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 21st. In the last week, Moin has traded 31% higher against the dollar. Moin has a market capitalization of $42,846.99 and $284.00 worth of Moin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, C-CEX, Livecoin and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitswift (BITS) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002662 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded up 42% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Moin Profile

Moin (CRYPTO:MOIN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 25th, 2015. Moin’s total supply is 9,051,666 coins. The official website for Moin is discovermoin.com. Moin’s official Twitter account is @MoinCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moin is /r/Moin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “0-19: 0 MOIN20-999: 79 MOIN1000-17999: 59 MOIN18000-19999: 89 MOIN 18000-19999: POS “

Moin Coin Trading

Moin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Livecoin and C-CEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moin using one of the exchanges listed above.

