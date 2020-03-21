Moin Price Reaches $0.0051 (MOIN)

Moin (CURRENCY:MOIN) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. During the last week, Moin has traded up 51.3% against the U.S. dollar. Moin has a market cap of $46,543.43 and $287.00 worth of Moin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moin coin can currently be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges including C-CEX, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Livecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Moin Coin Profile

Moin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 25th, 2015. Moin’s total supply is 9,053,035 coins. Moin’s official Twitter account is @MoinCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moin is /r/Moin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moin is discovermoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “0-19: 0 MOIN20-999: 79 MOIN1000-17999: 59 MOIN18000-19999: 89 MOIN 18000-19999: POS “

Buying and Selling Moin

Moin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Livecoin, C-CEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moin using one of the exchanges listed above.

