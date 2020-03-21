Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 69.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,799 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 487.2% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Symphony Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Alphasimplex Group LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.69, for a total transaction of $56,133.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MOH. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $156.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.70.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock traded down $6.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,366,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,730. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.85 and a 52 week high of $159.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.55.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 40.80% and a net margin of 4.38%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

