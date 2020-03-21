MonaCoin (MONA) Trading Up 16% This Week

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One MonaCoin coin can now be bought for about $1.23 or 0.00019921 BTC on exchanges including Bitbank, Livecoin, Upbit and Fisco. MonaCoin has a total market capitalization of $80.67 million and $6.87 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MonaCoin has traded 16% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MonaCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,160.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.71 or 0.02154273 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $219.01 or 0.03555000 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.48 or 0.00624659 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016253 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00665986 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00081989 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00026086 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.80 or 0.00532505 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016275 BTC.

MonaCoin Profile

MONA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

MonaCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, CryptoBridge, Bitbank, Fisco, Bleutrade, Livecoin, QBTC, Bittrex and Zaif. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MonaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.