Monero Classic Price Up 27.2% Over Last Week (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 21st. During the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded 27.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Monero Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00007841 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, HitBTC and TradeOgre. Monero Classic has a total market capitalization of $8.92 million and $1,836.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero Classic Profile

Monero Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 18,290,280 coins. The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic.

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

Monero Classic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, TradeOgre and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

