Monero Tops 1-Day Volume of $140.18 Million (XMR)

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 21st. In the last week, Monero has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar. Monero has a market capitalization of $724.55 million and approximately $140.18 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for $41.42 or 0.00665832 BTC on popular exchanges including Instant Bitex, Exmo, Upbit and Bittrex.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007841 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001622 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000107 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 17,491,902 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official website is www.monero.cc.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ring Signature The Basics In cryptography, a ring signature is a type of digital signature that can be performed by any member of a group of users that each have keys. Therefore, a message signed with a ring signature is endorsed by someone in a particular group of people. One of the security properties of a ring signature is that it should be computationally infeasible to determine which of the group members' keys was used to produce the signature. For instance, a ring signature could be used to provide an anonymous signature from “a high-ranking White House official”, without revealing which official signed the message. Ring signatures are right for this application because the anonymity of a ring signature cannot be revoked, and because the group for a ring signature can be improvised (requires no prior setup). Application to Monero A ring signature makes use of your account keys and a number of public keys (also known as outputs) pulled from the blockchain using a triangular distribution method. Over the course of time, past outputs could be used multiple times to form possible signer participants. In a “ring” of possible signers, all ring members are equal and valid. There is no way an outside observer can tell which of the possible signers in a signature group belongs to your account. So, ring signatures ensure that transaction outputs are untraceable. Moreover, there are no fungibility issues with Monero given that every transaction output has plausible deniability (e.g. the network can not tell which outputs are spent or unspent). To read how Monero gives you privacy by default (unlinkability), see stealth addresses. “

Monero can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Braziliex, Bitbns, Coinbe, SouthXchange, Binance, Tux Exchange, CoinEx, Bisq, BitBay, Gate.io, Bitlish, TradeOgre, Ovis, Huobi, DragonEX, HitBTC, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Coinroom, B2BX, OpenLedger DEX, Upbit, OKEx, Coindeal, Mercatox, Bithumb, Poloniex, Exrates, BTC-Alpha, Bitfinex, Liquid, Exmo, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Livecoin, Instant Bitex, BTC Trade UA, Trade Satoshi, Graviex, Cryptomate, Kraken, Crex24, Stocks.Exchange, LiteBit.eu, Nanex and Coinut. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

