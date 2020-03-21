Monkey Project Market Capitalization Reaches $261,225.17 (MONK)

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 21st. Over the last week, Monkey Project has traded 43.9% higher against the US dollar. Monkey Project has a total market cap of $261,225.17 and $266.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monkey Project coin can now be bought for $0.0272 or 0.00000435 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000052 BTC.

JobsCoin (JOBS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monkey Project Profile

Monkey Project is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Monkey Project’s total supply is 9,606,612 coins. Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_. Monkey Project’s official website is www.monkey.vision.

Buying and Selling Monkey Project

Monkey Project can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monkey Project should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monkey Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

