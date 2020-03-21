Monolith (TKN) Achieves Market Cap of $3.75 Million

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One Monolith token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00001854 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, Livecoin, HitBTC and Ethfinex. In the last seven days, Monolith has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar. Monolith has a market capitalization of $3.75 million and $24,460.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00054489 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000617 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.72 or 0.04361430 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00070847 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00038468 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006271 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016118 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011968 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003808 BTC.

Monolith Token Profile

Monolith (TKN) is a token. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,694,387 tokens. The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith. Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz. Monolith’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Monolith

Monolith can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, HitBTC, Ethfinex, Livecoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monolith should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monolith using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

