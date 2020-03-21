Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,239,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 109,354 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.66% of Moody’s worth $294,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Windacre Partnership LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 9.1% during the third quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,791,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $366,851,000 after acquiring an additional 149,000 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Moody’s by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 222,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,674,000 after purchasing an additional 10,545 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 207.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,269,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MCO shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Moody’s from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus raised their price objective on Moody’s from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $240.00 to $234.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Moody’s from to in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.18.

MCO opened at $175.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $249.55 and a 200-day moving average of $232.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $165.23 and a 12-month high of $287.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Moody’s had a return on equity of 261.43% and a net margin of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.02%.

In other Moody’s news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.22, for a total transaction of $165,137.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,513.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.95, for a total transaction of $993,320.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,238,317.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,199 shares of company stock worth $4,504,394. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

