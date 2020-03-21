Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Position Reduced by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 75.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 406,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,257,853 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $20,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MS. DA Davidson cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.79.

NYSE:MS opened at $29.67 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $57.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.38.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 16.80%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.97 per share, with a total value of $2,248,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,396.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

