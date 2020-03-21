Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its holdings in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 974,814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,601 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.57% of Motorola Solutions worth $157,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 291.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 879,327 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $141,694,000 after acquiring an additional 654,492 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,541,973 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $249,450,000 after buying an additional 516,458 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 203.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 630,703 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,631,000 after buying an additional 422,625 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $49,924,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 551,910 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,934,000 after buying an additional 308,473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSI traded down $13.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $136.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,639,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,801. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.99. Motorola Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $132.79 and a fifty-two week high of $187.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 0.52.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.28. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.02% and a negative return on equity of 136.86%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.41%.

MSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.19.

In other news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 2,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total value of $506,817.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.33, for a total transaction of $130,842.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 157,088 shares of company stock worth $28,987,460. Company insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

