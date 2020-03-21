MovieBloc Trading 27.5% Higher This Week (MBL)

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded up 50.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. One MovieBloc token can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io and Upbit. MovieBloc has a market cap of $10.18 million and approximately $2.76 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MovieBloc has traded up 27.5% against the U.S. dollar.

MovieBloc Token Profile

MovieBloc's total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,618,360,059 tokens. MovieBloc's official website is moviebloc.io. The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MovieBloc Token Trading

MovieBloc can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MovieBloc should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MovieBloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

