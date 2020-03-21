MRI Interventions, Inc. (NYSE:CLPT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

MRI Interventions, Inc. (NYSE:CLPT) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $15.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.12) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned MRI Interventions an industry rank of 50 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MRI Interventions in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of CLPT stock opened at $3.33 on Friday. MRI Interventions has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $6.33.

MRI Interventions (NYSE:CLPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.21 million for the quarter.

MRI Interventions Company Profile

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart under direct, intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for placing catheters, electrodes, and laser fibers to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

