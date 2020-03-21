Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) Position Raised by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 8,886.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,392 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,332 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Msci were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Msci by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,500,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,687,000 after buying an additional 204,958 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Msci by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,112,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $545,529,000 after purchasing an additional 42,134 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Msci by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,431,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,460,000 after purchasing an additional 31,120 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Msci by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 582,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,269,000 after purchasing an additional 34,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Msci by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 575,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,346,000 after purchasing an additional 257,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Msci from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Msci in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Msci in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Msci from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $324.00 price objective (up from $262.00) on shares of Msci in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Msci currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.33.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of Msci stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.11, for a total transaction of $787,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,742,700.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MSCI traded up $5.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $243.07. 1,663,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,191,120. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $294.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88 and a beta of 1.09. Msci Inc has a 1-year low of $189.93 and a 1-year high of $335.43.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $406.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.15 million. Msci had a negative return on equity of 285.06% and a net margin of 36.18%. Msci’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Msci Inc will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Msci’s payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

