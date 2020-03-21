Multi-collateral DAI Price Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (DAI)

Multi-collateral DAI (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. During the last seven days, Multi-collateral DAI has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Multi-collateral DAI token can currently be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00016221 BTC on exchanges. Multi-collateral DAI has a total market capitalization of $83.71 million and $14.09 million worth of Multi-collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00054084 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000615 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $271.94 or 0.04361553 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00070398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00038173 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006194 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015993 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011888 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003725 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI Profile

Multi-collateral DAI (CRYPTO:DAI) is a token. It launched on November 18th, 2019. Multi-collateral DAI’s total supply is 82,796,158 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,765,964 tokens. Multi-collateral DAI’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO. Multi-collateral DAI’s official website is www.makerdao.com.

Multi-collateral DAI Token Trading

Multi-collateral DAI can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multi-collateral DAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multi-collateral DAI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Multi-collateral DAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

