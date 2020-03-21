Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) will announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Murphy Oil’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.51). Murphy Oil posted earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 126.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will report full-year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.01) to $1.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.46) to $0.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Murphy Oil.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 41.74%. The business had revenue of $757.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised Murphy Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut Murphy Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Murphy Oil from $23.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.46.

Shares of MUR traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.51. The stock had a trading volume of 7,522,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,225,942. Murphy Oil has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $31.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $875.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.94%.

In other news, Director Robert Madison Murphy bought 2,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.06 per share, for a total transaction of $52,700.90. Also, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 7,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $160,044.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,435.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 127,765 shares of company stock valued at $807,201 in the last quarter. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MUR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 647.4% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 534.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

