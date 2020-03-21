Myriad (XMY) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,642.00

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 21st. During the last week, Myriad has traded up 35.4% against the U.S. dollar. Myriad has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and $1,642.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Myriad coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000392 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Myriad Profile

Myriad is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,724,979,250 coins. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin. The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org.

Myriad Coin Trading

Myriad can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myriad should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Myriad using one of the exchanges listed above.

