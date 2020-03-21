MyWish Trading Up 21.9% Over Last 7 Days (WISH)

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded up 17.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One MyWish token can now be bought for about $0.0178 or 0.00000286 BTC on exchanges including COSS, IDEX and Cryptopia. MyWish has a market cap of $169,853.84 and approximately $1.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MyWish has traded up 21.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016045 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.64 or 0.02657778 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00193932 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00040733 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00036234 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000181 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

MyWish Token Profile

MyWish’s genesis date was August 1st, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,546,081 tokens. The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MyWish’s official website is mywish.io. MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. MyWish’s official message board is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov.

MyWish Token Trading

MyWish can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Cryptopia and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyWish should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MyWish using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

