NAGA Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $477.00 (NGC)

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 21st. One NAGA token can now be bought for $0.0103 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, HitBTC and Sistemkoin. NAGA has a market capitalization of $744,113.62 and $477.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NAGA has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00054495 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000616 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.68 or 0.04317468 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00070549 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00038256 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006208 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016070 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00011982 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003740 BTC.

NAGA Profile

NAGA (NGC) is a token. It launched on November 4th, 2017. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,960,165 tokens. The official website for NAGA is www.thenagacoin.com. NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NAGA Token Trading

NAGA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, IDEX, Sistemkoin, Bittrex and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NAGA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NAGA using one of the exchanges listed above.

