Namecoin (NMC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.00

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Namecoin has a total market capitalization of $5.41 million and approximately $5.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Namecoin has traded up 27.7% against the US dollar. One Namecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00005896 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, C-Patex, Poloniex and Livecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,221.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $219.27 or 0.03524597 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00664219 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00018971 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000600 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Namecoin Profile

Namecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

Namecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex, Livecoin, WEX, Cryptopia, Poloniex, Bittylicious, BX Thailand, Bitsane, Bleutrade, Trade By Trade, SouthXchange, YoBit, Altcoin Trader and Tux Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

