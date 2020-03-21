Nano Trading Up 12.4% This Week (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. In the last week, Nano has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00007198 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coindeal, Mercatox, Bitinka and Kucoin. Nano has a total market cap of $59.35 million and approximately $4.22 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,187.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.06 or 0.02150293 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $220.91 or 0.03569932 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.46 or 0.00621498 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016115 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00668317 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00081429 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00026623 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.08 or 0.00534620 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016155 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/raiblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nano is forum.raiblocks.net. Nano’s official Twitter account is @raiblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nano

Nano can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, OKEx, Coindeal, Nanex, Binance, Mercatox, Bit-Z, RightBTC, CoinFalcon, Bitinka, CoinEx, HitBTC, Kucoin and Koinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.