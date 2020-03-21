NaPoleonX Market Cap Reaches $1.96 Million (NPX)

NaPoleonX (CURRENCY:NPX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One NaPoleonX token can now be bought for about $0.0805 or 0.00001307 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and IDEX. NaPoleonX has a total market cap of $1.96 million and $540.00 worth of NaPoleonX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NaPoleonX has traded down 18.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016303 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.35 or 0.02718557 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00195109 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00040724 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00036546 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About NaPoleonX

NaPoleonX was first traded on September 29th, 2017. NaPoleonX’s total supply is 29,800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,320,139 tokens. NaPoleonX’s official Twitter account is @NapoleonXai. The official message board for NaPoleonX is medium.com/@napoleonx.ai. The Reddit community for NaPoleonX is /r/NapoleonX. The official website for NaPoleonX is napoleonx.ai.

Buying and Selling NaPoleonX

NaPoleonX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NaPoleonX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NaPoleonX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NaPoleonX using one of the exchanges listed above.

