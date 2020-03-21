National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Shares Acquired by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 265.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 249,639 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 181,358 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.06% of National-Oilwell Varco worth $6,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC purchased a new position in National-Oilwell Varco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,877,000. Valueworks LLC raised its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 76,372 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 7,206 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,803,561 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $70,229,000 after purchasing an additional 349,353 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 315,720 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 56,710 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 33,146 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $27.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.79.

Shares of NYSE:NOV traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.19. The company had a trading volume of 7,328,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,859,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.31. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $29.37.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 71.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. National-Oilwell Varco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.78%.

In other National-Oilwell Varco news, CFO Jose A. Bayardo acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.47 per share, with a total value of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,485.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott K. Duff sold 7,134 shares of National-Oilwell Varco stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $166,222.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,177.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

