NavCoin Price Tops $0.0693 on Major Exchanges (NAV)

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 21st. NavCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.72 million and $37,996.00 worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NavCoin has traded up 37.5% against the U.S. dollar. One NavCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0693 or 0.00001095 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, Poloniex, Bittrex and cfinex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008211 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003968 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00001273 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000532 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00034143 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NavCoin Profile

NavCoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 68,217,597 coins. NavCoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The official message board for NavCoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin.

Buying and Selling NavCoin

NavCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Poloniex and cfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NavCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NavCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

